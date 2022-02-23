Five9 plummets 16% despite Q4 beat
Feb. 23, 2022
- Five9 (FIVN -8.9%) Q4 shows ~36% Y/Y growth in revenue t0 $173.6M, beats consensus by $8.19M.
- Revenue was primarily driven by the continuing strength of our Enterprise business where LTM subscription revenue grew 51% Y/Y.
- GAAP gross margin was 54.1% vs. 59.9% last year.
- Adjusted gross margin was 62.8% vs. 66.4%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $36.9M, or 21.3% of revenue, compared to $29.2M, or 22.8% of revenue.
- GAAP operating cash flow dropped to $8.1M vs. $19.3M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats consensus by $0.06.
- FY 2022 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $754.5M to $757.5M (vs. consensus $$745.5M); Non-GAAP EPS range of $1.12 to $1.16 (vs. consensus $1.13).
- Q1 2022 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $170.0M to $171.0M (vs. consensus $170.47M); Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 to $0.14 (vs. consensus $0.22).
- The stock has a market cap of $7.8B and has declined about 31% over the last one year.
