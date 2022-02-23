Stocks recorded another day of losses on Wednesday, weighed down by continued worries about tension with Russia and lingering fear about rising interest rates. The Nasdaq led the decline with a slide of 2.6%, as speculative names saw the most aggressive selling.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 dropped 1.8%, its fourth consecutive day of declines and its seventh losing session out of the last nine. The index also recorded its first close below 4,300 since July.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) contributed to the overall slide, losing more than a quarter of its value on weak guidance included with its earnings report. This led to an overall slide in the workflow management space, with Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) also staging notable retreats.

Kodiak (NASDAQ:KOD) was another major loser on the day. Shares plunged 80% after its lead product candidate failed in a recent clinical trial.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) lost ground as well, dropping in the wake of its quarterly results. The slide took the stock to a fresh 52-week low.

On the other side of the spectrum, Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) jumped more than 90% on a deal to be acquired. Meanwhile, earnings news sent Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) to a new 52-week high.

Sector In Focus

Shares of monday.com (MNDY) plunged in the wake of its quarterly results, as weak guidance included in the report prompted a massive selling spree. The retreat spilled over to the rest of the sector, with other makers of workflow management products suffering declines as well.

MNDY beat expectations with its Q4 results, posting a narrower-than-expected loss and securing revenue growth of 91%. However, the company predicted ongoing red ink for 2022, saying it would post an operating loss of $142M-$147M for the full year.

MNDY dropped 28% on the session to close at $128.47 -- finishing below its IPO price of $155.

The provider of workflow management software came public last June and rallied to a 52-week high of $450 on the prospects of the continuing work-at-home trend. However, the stock has trended lower since November, losing 71% of its value since that peak.

The earnings news also put pressure on other stocks in the sector. Asana (ASAN) dropped 23%. RingCentral (RNG) fell 16% as well, even though it beat expectations with its revenue figure and provided strong guidance.

Standout Gainer

Tenneco (TEN) skyrocketed 94% after it announced a deal to be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm Apollo Management (NYSE:APO).

The deal calls for APO to pay $20 per share in cash to purchase TEN, giving the transaction a total enterprise value of about $7.1B. The acquisition is set to close in the second half of the year.

TEN jumped $9.37 to close at $19.35. Even with the massive advance, the stock remained off a 52-week high of $22.75 reached back in June.

Standout Loser

Disappointing clinical trial results inspired a mass exodus out of shares of Kodiak Sciences (KOD). The stock cratered 80% after its lead developmental asset failed to meet the endpoint in a recent study.

The company said its KSI-301 product did not meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b/3 trial, which was investigating the product as a treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration, an eye ailment that can cause blurred vision or a blind spot. The trial tested KSI-301 head-to-head against Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) competing treatment Eylea.

KOD plummeted $40.49 on the day to finish at $9.86. The stock also reached an intraday 52-week low of $9.80.

Wednesday's decline accelerated a downtrend that has lasted since early November, when the stock traded above $128. At one point, shares reached an intraday 52-week high of $137.60.

Since its November levels, KOD has lost more than 92% of its value.

Notable New High

Select Energy Services (WTTR) jumped to a new 52-week high, after a better-than-expected earnings report spurred a gain of 14%.

The provider of water management solutions for energy producers reported a profit for its latest quarter, surprising analysts, who had generally expected the firm to post a loss. Revenues also topped projections, rising more than 90% from last year to reach about $255M.

WTTR closed at $8.53, a gain of $1.04 on the session. During the day, the stock set an intraday 52-week high of $8.79.

The advance added to gains posted since mid-November. Shares have climbed about 60% since that time.

Notable New Low

A sequential decline in homebuilding revenue put pressure on shares of Toll Brothers (TOL). With the company suffering from supply chain issues and labor shortages, the stock fell 6% to reach a new 52-week low.

The homebuilder reported a quarterly profit that beat expectations. Meanwhile, revenue climbed from last year, rising almost 15% to reach $1.79B. However, the top-line figure was down from the nearly $3B recorded for the previous quarter.

TOL declined steadily through the session, eventually setting an intraday 52-week low of $48.71. The stock ticked off this mark headed into the close, eventually finishing at $48.93. This represented a decline of $3.34 on the session.

TOL reached a 52-week high of $75.61 in December but has generally seen selling pressure since. The stock has fallen about 35% since that peak.

