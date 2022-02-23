Whiting Q4 results -- earnings beat, no update on previously released guidance

Whiting (NYSE:WLL) reported Q4 results after the close, posting adjusted earnings per share of $4.23, against Street expectations of $3.60. The Company had previously released 2022 production, capital and shareholder return plans that indicated the Company would need to substantially increase capex to grow production ~3%.

With production results now in for Q4, it appears that 2022 production guidance is effectively flat versus Q4 levels, following two substantial acquisitions in 2021.

Given the substantial earnings beat, shares are likely to perform well in coming days. However, headwinds from hedging, higher capital spend and flat production are likely to leave the Street split on the name for some time.