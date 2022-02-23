Fidelity National Financial Q4 beat highlights record pre-tax title earnings
Feb. 23, 2022 6:01 PM ETFidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) on Wednesday beat Q4 consensus estimates as "momentum in our residential purchase and commercial revenue more than offset the ongoing and expected contraction in refinance volumes," said CEO Mike Nolan.
- FNF shares rise 2.8% in afterhours trading.
- Q4 revenue of $4.8B beat the consensus at $3.21B and rose 27.3% Y/Y, primarily due to strong title segment performance.
- F&G, which was acquired by FNF on June 1, 2020, recorded sales of $2.2B in Q4, surging 50% over Q4 2020.
- Q4 adjusted pre-tax title margin of 22.4% compared with 22.7% in Q4 2020.
- Q4 assets were $60.69B vs. $50.45B in Q4 of last year.
- Conference call starts on Feb. 24 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- In mid-February, Fidelity National Financial declared a $0.44 per share dividend.