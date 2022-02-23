Alamos Gold GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.02, revenue of $203.1M beats by $0.84M
Feb. 23, 2022 6:03 PM ETAlamos Gold Inc. (AGI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Alamos Gold press release (NYSE:AGI): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $203.1M (-10.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.84M.
- CEO comment: “We look forward to delivering on our 2022 milestones, all of which support our longer-term objective of growing production at substantially lower costs. Our global reserves increased 4% over the past year driven by growth at all three mines, demonstrating increasing value within our operating base. La Yaqui Grande remains on track to achieve commercial production in the third quarter and will be key to driving near-term production higher and costs lower. The updated and optimized mine plan for Island Gold to be released mid-year, is expected to improve already impressive economics and highlight further low-cost growth. We are well positioned to fund these growth projects internally, which will in turn support growing returns to shareholders over the long term."