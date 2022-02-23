Exxon's workforce fell by 9,000 in 2021, SEC filing says

Feb. 23, 2022

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) disclosed its global workforce fell by 9K last year as part of a cost cutting program that lifted the company to its best annual profit in seven years.

Exxon said in a 10-K filing that it ended FY 2021 with 63K regular employees, down from 72K in 2020 and from 74.9K before the COVID-19 pandemic; it did not disclose its workforce size including contractors.

The company has been restructuring, selling assets and cutting costs to boost shareholder returns after suffering large losses in 2020.

Last month, Exxon unveiled a surprise restructure of its global operations that will combine its refining and chemicals businesses and create a new Low Carbon Solutions division.

