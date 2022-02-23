API bearish - if confirmed by DOE tomorrow
Feb. 23, 2022 6:14 PM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments
- API reported crude inventories rose 6.0mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a build of 0.4mb on the week.
- Crude inventories at Cushing fell 2.1mb on the week, according to the API.
- API reported gasoline inventories rose 0.4mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.5mb on the week.
- API reported diesel inventories fell 1.0mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.8mb on the week.
- In total, API showed a build of 5.4mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for a 2.9mb draw.
- The API figures are broadly bearish, relative to DOE expectations (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).