API bearish - if confirmed by DOE tomorrow

Feb. 23, 2022 6:14 PM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • API reported crude inventories rose 6.0mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a build of 0.4mb on the week.
  • Crude inventories at Cushing fell 2.1mb on the week, according to the API.
  • API reported gasoline inventories rose 0.4mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.5mb on the week.
  • API reported diesel inventories fell 1.0mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.8mb on the week.
  • In total, API showed a build of 5.4mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for a 2.9mb draw.
  • The API figures are broadly bearish, relative to DOE expectations (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).
