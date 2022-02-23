LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) +3.5% post-market after easily beating Q4 adjusted earnings estimates and saying it expects demand for agricultural products will "remain robust in 2022 after a very strong 2021."

The producer of ag chemicals said it achieves the all-time highest quarterly and full-year adjusted EBITDA in the company's history, $90.1M and $191M, respectively; LSB's adjusted EBITDA was $10.4M in Q4 2020 and $65.5M in FY 2020.

Q4 net sales by sector: Agricultural +145% Y/Y to $101.9M, driven by stronger pricing for UAN, HDAN and ammonia; Industrial +94% to $69.7M; Mining +63% to $18.5M.

Q4 average selling prices for UAN +189% Y/Y to $382/ton, HDAN +176% to $439/ton, and ammonia +260% to $757/ton.

LSB said corn futures indicate corn prices should remain ~$6 per bushel well into this year, supported by U.S. ethanol demand which has climbed near pre-pandemic levels and dry conditions in South America and the western U.S., which have constricted global corn supplies.

The company said it expects overall sales volume in 2022 to be higher than in 2021, but "with planned turnarounds scheduled at both our Pryor and El Dorado facilities, volumes of certain products will likely be down year-over-year."

LSB shares closed Wednesday at a 52-week high $13.40, up 185% during the past year and 10% higher YTD.