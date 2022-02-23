Petrobras Q4 results -- strong results, fat dividend

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) reported Q4 results after the close, posting strong free cash flow and announcing a robust dividend, in line with the Company's recently released multi-year strategy.

During the quarter, Petrobras (PBR) posted $11.3b of adjusted EBITDA and generated $7.5b of free cash flow. Annualizing Q4 results (~$45b EBITDA / ~$30b of free cash) suggests the Company trades at ~3.0x EBITDA and a ~33% free cash flow yield.

The Company's recently announced shareholder return policy permits Management to return 60% of free cash flow to shareholders, provided gross debt balances are below $65b. As of quarter end, debt was reduced to $59b, and Petrobras (PBR) announced a BRL 2.86 dividend to be paid in May (7.9% of current share price).

Petrobras (PBR) owns some of the world's most prolific resource and trades at an exceedingly compelling valuation. However, the Achilles heel for shareholders has been the Government's willingness to force Petrobras to sell fuel domestically at below market prices. Now that Bolsonaro is closing the gap with Lula in the polls, and a shareholder friendly distribution policy is in place, 2022 could be a breakout year for the stock.