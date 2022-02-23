Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) +2.7% post-market despite reporting Q4 earnings below analyst expectations and a 10% Y/Y decline in revenues to $203.1M.

Q4 gold production rose 7% Q/Q to 112.5K oz., with strong performances at Young Davidson and Island Gold offsetting weaker production at Mulatos; Young Davidson achieved record mining rates of 8,240 metric tons/day, driving production of 51.9K oz. of gold during the quarter.

Q4 all-in sustaining costs of $1,237/oz. increased from earlier in the year reflecting higher costs at Mulatos, as previously guided.

Alamos said Q4 free cash flow was negative due to higher capital spending mainly related to La Yaqui Grande and the Phase 3 expansion at Island Gold.

La Yaqui Grande remains on track to achieve commercial production in Q3, and the company said the mine will be key to driving near-term production higher and costs lower.

The miner guides for production of 440K-480K oz. of gold in 2022, consistent with 2021, and rising ~4% at the mid-point of guidance to 460K-500K oz. in 2023 and 2024.

Earlier, Alamos reported global proven and probable mineral reserves rose 4% to 10.3M oz. of gold, driven by growth at all three of its mines, with grades also increasing 5%.

Alamos Gold shares have dropped 7% during the past year, including 6% YTD.