Hyliion Holdings reports Q4 results
Feb. 23, 2022 7:31 PM ETHyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Hyliion Holdings press release (NYSE:HYLN): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.17 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $200K vs. consensus of $988.33K.
- The company began recognizing revenue on its Hybrid eX powertrain solution. It received orders from multiple fleets totaling 100 units backed by deposits to secure Hypertruck ERX production slots as well as received reservations for an additional 325 units of the Hypertruck ERX.
- Hyliion ended the quarter with over $557M on its balance sheet, which is sufficient to fund its current commercialization plans for the Hybrid eX and Hypertruck ERX powertrains.
- For FY22, the company expects revenue in the range of $2M to $3M in Hybrid eX sales and operating expenses to range between $135M-$145M, driven primarily by an increase in R&D costs to support the Hypertruck ERX commercialization milestones.