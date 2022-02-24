Essential Utilities Q4 results - down the center of the fairway

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG), the water and natural gas utility spread across 10 States in the eastern half of the US, reported earnings after the close Wednesday. The Company posted in-line results, guided to 2022 earnings in-line with estimates, and continued with plans to grow the dividend.

Earnings - Essential (WTRG) posted diluted earnings of 44c per share, versus Wall Street consensus estimates of 43c.

Guidance - the Company guided Street to $1.75 - $1.80 in 2022 earnings per share, against Street estimates of $1.78.

Dividend - the Company announced a dividend for Q4 of 26.8c per share (2.4% forward yield) and confirmed plans to continue growing the payout 5-7% per year through 2024.

Wall Street is split on the name, as rising rates have been a headwind to expensive, low-growth stocks. Going forward, shares are likely to continue trading with an inverse relationship to interest rates. However, there is nothing fundamental in this release that should impact Wall Street ratings.