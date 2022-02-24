Clean Energy Fuels Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 7:56 PM ETClean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (vs. 0.00 in Q420) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $91.16M (+21.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLNE has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.