Rocket Companies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2022 7:58 PM ETRocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-67.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.62B (-45.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RKT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.