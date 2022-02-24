Stock futures slide 2.5%, oil jumps as Russia announces military action against Ukraine
Feb. 23, 2022 10:59 PM ETBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor141 Comments
- Stock futures are plummeting as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced authorizing military action in Ukraine, shortly before explosions were heard in Kyiv.
- Dow futures have slid more than 2.5% - more than 800 points - while S&P 500 futures are off some 2.3%.
- Meanwhile on the energy front, Brent crude has jumped to $100/barrel for the first time in eight years, and WTI crude is up 3.25% to pass $95/bbl. Natural gas futures are up 3%.
- Putin announced a special operation to take place in Ukraine's Donbas region, home of separatists, and that Russia didn't plan to occupy the country. Explosions are being reported across the country, however, in other parts of the country (including Kharkiv and Kramatorsk as well as Kyiv).
- "The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," President Biden says in a statement.
- "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable," Biden says.
- Updated 11:13 p.m.: NBC is reporting that Russian troops have landed in Odessa (southern port on the Black Sea) and are crossing the border it shares with Ukraine in the north, at Kharkov.