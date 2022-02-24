Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) -0.3% post-market after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings while revenues fell 15% Y/Y to $294.6M.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose to $90M from $82.5M in Q3; FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA fell to $355.7M from $450.4M in FY 2020; Iamgold said it recognized a $205.1M impairment charge related to updated mineral reserves and mineral resources estimates and life-of-mine plan for Rosebel.

Q4 attributable gold production was 153K oz., while all-in sustaining cost was $1,537 per oz. sold.

The company guides for FY 2022 attributable gold production of 570K-640K oz., roughly matching 2021 total gold production of 601K oz., at all-in sustaining cost of $1,650-$1,690/oz., compared with $1,426/oz. in 2021.

The Côté Gold project is 43.4% complete and continues to track for commercial production in H2 2023.

FY 2022 expansion capital spending is forecast for $660M-$690M, with Côté Gold expenditures expected at $590M-$620M and other expansion capital spending totaling $70M.

Iamgold shares have fallen 6% over the past year and 1% YTD.