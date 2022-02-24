Iamgold posts surprise Q4 profit even as revenues slip

Feb. 23, 2022 8:28 PM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Closeup of big gold nugget

bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) -0.3% post-market after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings while revenues fell 15% Y/Y to $294.6M.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose to $90M from $82.5M in Q3; FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA fell to $355.7M from $450.4M in FY 2020; Iamgold said it recognized a $205.1M impairment charge related to updated mineral reserves and mineral resources estimates and life-of-mine plan for Rosebel.

Q4 attributable gold production was 153K oz., while all-in sustaining cost was $1,537 per oz. sold.

The company guides for FY 2022 attributable gold production of 570K-640K oz., roughly matching 2021 total gold production of 601K oz., at all-in sustaining cost of $1,650-$1,690/oz., compared with $1,426/oz. in 2021.

The Côté Gold project is 43.4% complete and continues to track for commercial production in H2 2023.

FY 2022 expansion capital spending is forecast for $660M-$690M, with Côté Gold expenditures expected at $590M-$620M and other expansion capital spending totaling $70M.

Iamgold shares have fallen 6% over the past year and 1% YTD.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.