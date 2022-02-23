B2Gold (BTG +3.2%) moves higher after Q4 adjusted earnings and revenues roughly match expectations, with record annual total gold production of nearly 1.05M oz. marking the miner's 13th consecutive year of record annual total gold production.

Q4 gold production from the company's three operating mines rose 6.8% Y/Y to 288,849 oz., including record quarterly gold output from the Otjikoto mine of 78,681 oz., due to higher production from the Fekola and Otjikoto mines, partially offset by lower output from the Masbate mine.

Q4 total all-in sustaining cost including estimated attributable results for Calibre was $860/oz. sold; for the full year, total AISC rose 13% Y/Y to $888/oz. sold.

For FY 2022, B2Gold forecasts total gold production of 990K-1.05M oz., with total AISC of $1,010-$1,050/oz.; consolidated cash operating costs per oz. produced are expected to rise by ~$120/oz., or 24%, from 2021, with most of the increase due to inflation including fuel cost, mechanical components and labor cost increases.

B2Gold shares have dropped 20% over the past year but gained nearly 3% YTD.