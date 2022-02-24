Hudbay Minerals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 in-line, revenue of $425.17M misses by $13.01M
Feb. 23, 2022 11:48 PM ETHudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Hudbay Minerals press release (NYSE:HBM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 in-line.
- Revenue of $425.17M (+31.9% Y/Y) misses by $13.01M.
- Consolidated copper production of 99,470 tonnes and consolidated gold production of 193,783 ounces increased by 4% and 55%, respectively, in 2021 as compared to 2020.
2022 Annual Guidance and Outlook
- Consolidated copper production is forecast to increase by 17% to 116,000ii tonnes in 2022 and by 34% to 133,500ii tonnes in 2024, compared to 2021, with higher copper grades expected from the Pampacancha deposit in Peru.
- Consolidated gold production is forecast to increase by 28% to 247,500ii ounces in 2022 and by 59% to 307,500ii ounces in 2024, compared to 2021, due to higher production from the New Britannia mill and Pampacancha.
- Introduced 2022 cash cost guidance by business unit with Peru cash cost of $1.10 to $1.40 per pound of copper produced, net of by-product creditsi, and Manitoba cash cost of $300 to $550 per ounce of gold produced, net of by-product creditsi.
- 2022 unit operating costs are expected to increase by approximately 7%ii in Peru and 15%ii in Manitoba, compared to 2021, as a result of expected higher input costs due to industry wide inflation in each region and the transition of operations in Manitoba.
- Consolidated cash cost guidance of $0.60 to $1.05 and consolidated sustaining cash cost guidance of $1.60 to $2.25, in each case, per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits, is expected in 2022.
- Total capital expenditures are expected to decline by 17% year-over-year as major growth investment programs in Peru and Manitoba were completed in 2021 and lower sustaining capital spending is expected in Peru, offset by higher growth spending on technical and economic studies for Copper World.
- Exploration spending of approximately $65.0 million in 2022 reflects plans to continue drilling activities at Copper World and test promising targets in Peru, Manitoba, Nevada and Chile.