Asia-Pacific stocks gets a jolt on deepening of Ukraine crisis

Japan -2.05%.

China -2.10%.

Hong Kong -3.23%.

Australia -2.99%. Australian Private Capital Expenditure (capex) headline 1.1% q/q (vs. expected 2.6%). Australian average weekly earnings +2.1% in the year.

India -2.71%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell 2.10% to 32373.0, S&P 500 fell 2.09% to 4133.75, while Nasdaq fell 2.48% to 13172.00.

Update on Ukraine crisis: Ukraine’s Interior Ministry confirming widespread media reports says that Kyiv is under attack from cruise and ballistic missiles. Ukraine says the border of Ukraine was attacked by Russian troops from Russia and Belarus. Ukraine border guards say an attack is also coming from Crimea.

US President Biden will speak Thursday afternoon Washington time promises "further consequences" for Russia.

Oil prices reversed earlier losses, rising on reports that Ukraine’s government, foreign ministry and state security service were affected by a cyberattack.

Brent crude was up 5.3%, to $101.9 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude futures higher 5.3% at $96.9 per barrel.

Palladium rose to a near six-month peak, driven by fears of a hit to supply from top producer Russia, while gold firmed above the key level as Ukraine declared a state of emergency.

Gold futures up 1.7% to $1,942.30 per ounce as investors flock to safe havens.

Silver rose 1.6% to $24.47 per ounce and platinum advanced 1.1% to $1,087.20.

U.S. futures continue to slide. Dow Jones -2.07%; S&P 500 -2.03%; Nasdaq -2.40%.

On the data front, US will report its GDP numbers, Jobless claims and New home sales.