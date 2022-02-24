Thursday's economic calendar:
Feb. 24, 2022 12:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- 8:30 GDP Q4
- 8:30 Initial Jobless Claims
- 8:30 Chicago Fed National Activity Index
- 9:00 Fed's Barkin Speech
- 10:00 New Home Sales
- 10:30 EIA Natural Gas Inventory
- 11:00 EIA Petroleum Inventories
- 11:00 Kansas City Fed Mfg Survey
- 11:10 Fed's Bostic: “Banking on Success in a Digital Era”
- 12:00 PM Fed's Barkin: Economic Outlook
- 12:00 PM Fed's Mester: U.S. Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy
- 1:00 PM Results of $50B, 7-Year Note Auction
- 4:30 PM Fed Balance Sheet
- 8:00 PM Fed's Waller: U.S. Economic Outlook