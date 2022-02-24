Teekay Tankers Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.74 beats by $0.06, revenue of $160.31M beats by $95.53M

Feb. 24, 2022 2:05 AM ETTeekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Teekay Tankers press release (NYSE:TNK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.74 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $160.31M (+25.4% Y/Y) beats by $95.53M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $9.69M vs. $9.79M a year ago quarter.
  • Free cash flow of $2.36M vs. -$20.98M a year ago quarter.
  • The Company's full service lightering business earned a premium rate of $22,200 per day in the fourth quarter of 2021, improving overall Aframax earnings for the quarter.
  • In December 2021, Teekay Tankers sold a 2004-built Aframax vessel for $13 million. In January 2022, Teekay Tankers entered into agreements to sell a 2004-built Aframax vessel and a 2004-built Suezmax vessel for total proceeds of $28.6 million.
