Teekay Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08, revenue of $196.49M
Feb. 24, 2022 2:10 AM ETTeekay Corporation (TK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Teekay press release (NYSE:TK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08.
- Revenue of $196.49M (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Total adjusted EBITDA of $181.7M in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- "Looking ahead, we stand to benefit from the strong operating franchise and industry-leading capabilities developed over our nearly 50-year history, as well as significant financial strength and liquidity following the sale of our gas business. In a landscape characterized by both positive tanker sector fundamentals and a growing demand for new transportation solutions to enable a shift to a lower carbon world, we believe Teekay is well-positioned to patiently and selectively pursue a range of attractive future investment alternatives that leverage our core competencies and institutional knowledge to create long-term shareholder value."