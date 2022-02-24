Anheuser-Busch InBev Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 misses by $0.03, revenue of $14.2B beats by $530M; initiates FY22 guidance
Feb. 24, 2022 2:20 AM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Anheuser-Busch InBev press release (NYSE:BUD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $14.2B (+11.2% Y/Y) beats by $530M.
- Normalized earnings per share of $0.90
- In 4Q21 total volumes grew by 3.6%, with own beer volumes up by 3.4% and non-beer volumes up by 3.8%.
- In 4Q21 normalized EBITDA of 4 882 million USD represents an increase of 5.0% with normalized EBITDA margin contraction of 231 bps to 34.4%.
- Net debt to normalized EBITDA ratio was 3.96x at 31 December 2021 compared to 4.78x at 31 December 2020 with a gross debt reduction of 9.8 billion USD in FY21.
- 2022 Outlook: We expect our EBITDA to grow in-line with our medium term outlook of between 4-8% and our revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price.
- Net pension interest expenses and accretion expenses are expected to be in the range of 170 to 200 million USD per quarter.
- Normalized ETR in FY22 to be in the range of 28% to 30%.
- Net capital expenditure of between 4.5 and 5.0 billion USD in FY22.
- "We expect the average gross debt coupon in FY22 to be approximately 4.0%. Net finance costs will continue to be impacted by any gains and losses related to the hedging of our share-based payment programs."