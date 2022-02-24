Ambev Non-GAAP EPS of R$0.24, revenue of R$22.01B
Feb. 24, 2022 3:01 AM ETAmbev S.A. (ABEV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ambev (NYSE:ABEV): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of R$0.24.
- Revenue of R$22.01B (+18.6% Y/Y).
- Cash flow from operating activities increased 40.5% to R$11,792.5M compared to R$8,393.6M in 4Q20.
- Volumes grew by 0.8% versus 4Q20 and 8.6% versus 4Q19, with eight of our top-ten markets once again growing above 2019.
- Normalized EBITDA declined 1.7% in 4Q21 driven mainly by impact of FX and commodities prices, higher SG&A, which was affected mostly by higher variable compensation accruals.
- 2022 Outlook: "We expect COVID-19 to continue bringing challenges and short-term volatility. However, we will work to deliver organic Normalized EBITDA growth in 2022 ahead of our 2021 performance on a consolidated basis."