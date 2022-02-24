NetEase Non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 beats by $0.52, revenue of $3.8B misses by $20M
Feb. 24, 2022 3:38 AM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- NetEase press release (NASDAQ:NTES): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 beats by $0.52.
- Revenue of $3.8B (+23.3% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- As of December 31, 2021, the Company's total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and short-term investments balance totaled $16.2 billion compared with RMB100.1 billion as of December 31, 2020.
- Cash flow generated from operating activities was $3.9B for fiscal year 2021, compared to RMB24.9 billion for fiscal year 2020.
- Effective in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company changed its segment disclosure to separately report the results of its Cloud Music business, generated from its majority-controlled subsidiary Cloud Village which completed its initial public offering and listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2021. As a result, the Company now reports segments as online game services, Youdao, Cloud Music and innovative businesses and others.