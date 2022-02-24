Youdao Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.21, revenue of $164.6M
Feb. 24, 2022 3:42 AM ETYoudao, Inc. (DAO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Youdao press release (NYSE:DAO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.21.
- Revenue of $164.6M (+22.6% Y/Y).
- Gross billings increased by 37.3% year-over-year to $134.1M.
- Gross margin was 42.5%, compared with 46.7% for the same period in 2020.
- "Looking ahead, we are committed to compliance and focus on our growth areas, including smart devices, STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and education digitalization solutions. Education technology is in its early days, and we firmly believe it has a bright futures," said Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao.
- Youdao has ceased offering the after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in China's compulsory education system and completed the disposal of this business.