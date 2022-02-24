U.S. stock index futures: Contracts tied to the Dow fell 2.2%, or down 720 points; the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are down 2.2% and 2.8%, respectively.

Global markets: Europe: FTSE 100 -2.3%; CAC 40 -2.9%; DAX -3.3%. Asia: Nikkei -1.8%; Hang Seng -3.3%; Shanghai -1.7%; Sensex -3.7%.

Over in Russia: The ruble was trading at 89.8903, down more than 10% versus the dollar. Moscow has announced a currency intervention and has also suspended trading on all its markets. Yields on Russian benchmark 10-year OFZ ruble bonds hit 10.93%, their highest since early 2016.

Russian ETFs: Expect a bloodbath when premarket trading kicks off in the U.S. at 4 a.m. ET. RSX, RUSL, RSXJ and ERUS.

Energy: Dutch gas futures, a European benchmark, surged as much as 30% to €115 a megawatt-hour, while natural gas futures (NG1:COM) in the U.S. traded up 6% at $4.87/mmbtu. WTI crude (CL1:COM) is now up nearly 7% to over $98/bbl, while Brent crude (CO1:COM)has touched $103, climbing past $100 for the first time since 2014.

Commodities: Aluminum climbed nearly 3% to $3,388 a ton in London, topping its 2008 peak. Gold has hit its highest level in more than a year, rising 2% to $1944.50.

Currency: The greenback, which could be viewed as a safe-haven during times of geopolitical unrest, was up 0.4% to 96.538, per the U.S. Dollar Index. In the crypto space, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) plunged 8.6% to $34,810, while Ethereum is down 12% to $2,382 and XRP (XRP-USD) is off 12% to $0.641629.

Bonds: U.S. Treasuries caught a flight-to-safety bid, with the yield on the 10-year note falling 5 basis points to 1.92%.