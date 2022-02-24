Markets react as Russia attacks Ukraine: Stocks, energy, currency, commodities, ETFs and more

ground-to-air missiles on snow winter. Air defense. defensive system

Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. stock index futures: Contracts tied to the Dow fell 2.2%, or down 720 points; the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are down 2.2% and 2.8%, respectively.

Global markets: Europe: FTSE 100 -2.3%; CAC 40 -2.9%; DAX -3.3%. Asia: Nikkei -1.8%; Hang Seng -3.3%; Shanghai -1.7%; Sensex -3.7%.

Over in Russia: The ruble was trading at 89.8903, down more than 10% versus the dollar. Moscow has announced a currency intervention and has also suspended trading on all its markets. Yields on Russian benchmark 10-year OFZ ruble bonds hit 10.93%, their highest since early 2016.

Russian ETFs: Expect a bloodbath when premarket trading kicks off in the U.S. at 4 a.m. ET. RSX, RUSL, RSXJ and ERUS.

Energy: Dutch gas futures, a European benchmark, surged as much as 30% to €115 a megawatt-hour, while natural gas futures (NG1:COM) in the U.S. traded up 6% at $4.87/mmbtu. WTI crude (CL1:COM) is now up nearly 7% to over $98/bbl, while Brent crude (CO1:COM)has touched $103, climbing past $100 for the first time since 2014.

Commodities: Aluminum climbed nearly 3% to $3,388 a ton in London, topping its 2008 peak. Gold has hit its highest level in more than a year, rising 2% to $1944.50.

Currency: The greenback, which could be viewed as a safe-haven during times of geopolitical unrest, was up 0.4% to 96.538, per the U.S. Dollar Index. In the crypto space, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) plunged 8.6% to $34,810, while Ethereum is down 12% to $2,382 and XRP (XRP-USD) is off 12% to $0.641629.

Bonds: U.S. Treasuries caught a flight-to-safety bid, with the yield on the 10-year note falling 5 basis points to 1.92%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.