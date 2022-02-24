European markets plunge after Russia invades Ukraine

London -2.61%.

Germany -3.31%.

France -3.04%.

MOEX -45.2%. Trading was suspended which resumed at 10.00 Moscow Time - 07:00 GMT.

Russian stock markets suffer worst day on record - RTS index down more than 40%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 2.9% in early trade, with banks tumbling to lead losses as all sector sand major bourses slid into negative territory.

Swedish Unemployment Rate: 8.3% (Previous 7.3%).

European stocks sold off sharply on Thursday after Russia began an attack on Ukraine, tipping a longstanding diplomatic crisis into a military conflict.

Multiple explosions across Ukraine were reported by journalists and government officials in at least four cities early Thursday morning local time, undermining Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that Russia was launching a military operation that would be limited to the far east of the country.

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the attack. “The world will hold Russia accountable,” he said in a statement before he held a late-night call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The European Union is set to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss its response to the latest development.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down eight basis point to 1.89%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down eight basis point to 0.14%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down seven basis point to 1.40%.

European futures lower. FTSE -2.41%; CAC -0.78%; DAX -3.65% and EURO STOXX -3.17%.