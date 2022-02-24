Putin: Whoever tries to stop us will face consequences never seen in history

Russia's Vladimir Putin: "I decided to conduct a special military operation. Its goal is the protection of people who over the past eight years have suffered abuse and genocide from the Kyiv regime. We urge you to lay down arms immediately and go home. I will explain. All servicemen of the Ukrainian army who comply with this requirement can freely leave the area of military actions and return to their families. Whoever, would try to stop us, and furthermore, create threats to our country, our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and lead you to such consequences as you have never faced in your history. We are ready for any situation that arises. All necessary decisions in this regard have been made. I hope that I will be heard."

Ukraine's Volodymer Zelensky: "Dear Ukrainians, this morning Russian President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia carried out strikes on our military infrastructure, on our border guards. Explosions were heard in many cities in Ukraine. We introduced martial law throughout the state. I had a conversation with President Biden... The U.S. is starting to gather international support. Today, we need each of you, each of you to be calm. If possible, stay at home, please. We are working. The army is working. The entire security and defense sector of Ukraine is working. Don't panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything and we will defeat everyone because we are Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine."

President Biden: "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable. I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance."

EU's Ursula von der Leyen: We will not let President Putin tear down Europe's security architecture. He should not underestimate the resolve and strength of our democracies. The European Union stands with Ukraine and its people. Ukraine will prevail. We condemn this barbaric attack, and the cynical arguments used to justify it. Later today we will present a package of massive, targeted sanctions. The sanctions will target strategic sectors of Russia's economy. We will freeze Russian assets in the EU and stop access of Russian banks to our financial market. This is designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin's ability to finance war."

NATO's Jens Stoltenberg: "Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country. This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. NATO Allies will meet to address the consequences of Russia's aggressive actions. We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all Allies."