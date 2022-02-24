Arkema S.A. Non-GAAP EPS of €11.88, revenue of €9.52B

Feb. 24, 2022 4:34 AM ETArkema S.A. (ARKAY), ARKAFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Arkema S.A. press release (OTCPK:ARKAY): FY Non-GAAP EPS of €11.88.
  • Revenue of €9.52B (+20.8% Y/Y).
  • EBITDA at historic high of €1,727M, up by 46.1% compared with 2020, and EBITDA margin at 18.1%.
  • Recurring cash flow stable at €756 million (€762 million in 2020) and net debt down sharply to €1,177 million, including €700 million in hybrid bonds (net debt of €1,910 million at end-2020), representing 0.7x 2021 EBITDA.
  • In 2022, in a global environment that should remain volatile, the Group aims, at constant scope, to achieve a Specialty Materials’ EBITDA comparable to the record high of 2021.
  • 2024 targets fully supported by the level of performance in 2021 and the significant progress made in the execution of the strategic roadmap.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.