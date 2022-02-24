Arkema S.A. Non-GAAP EPS of €11.88, revenue of €9.52B
Feb. 24, 2022 4:34 AM ETArkema S.A. (ARKAY), ARKAFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Arkema S.A. press release (OTCPK:ARKAY): FY Non-GAAP EPS of €11.88.
- Revenue of €9.52B (+20.8% Y/Y).
- EBITDA at historic high of €1,727M, up by 46.1% compared with 2020, and EBITDA margin at 18.1%.
- Recurring cash flow stable at €756 million (€762 million in 2020) and net debt down sharply to €1,177 million, including €700 million in hybrid bonds (net debt of €1,910 million at end-2020), representing 0.7x 2021 EBITDA.
- In 2022, in a global environment that should remain volatile, the Group aims, at constant scope, to achieve a Specialty Materials’ EBITDA comparable to the record high of 2021.
- 2024 targets fully supported by the level of performance in 2021 and the significant progress made in the execution of the strategic roadmap.