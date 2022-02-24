GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID therapy use limited by FDA - Reuters
Feb. 24, 2022 5:03 AM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), GSKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration noted that GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:VIR) coronavirus antibody therapy should not be used in areas with circulation of variants which are not susceptible to the drug, Reuters reported.
- Earlier in February, GSK and Vir had said that preclinical data suggested that their COVID-19 therapy sotrovimab retained neutralizing activity against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
- However, other research has suggested that the variant showed resistance to almost all monoclonal antibodies tested, including sotrovimab, said the report.
- The companies are already planning to add a second manufacturing facility in the U.S. to meet the surging demand for the therapy.
- Sotrovimab has also received backing from an expert panel at the World Health Organization for patients with non-severe covid-19 at the highest risk of hospitalization.
- VIR -8.27% pre-market to $25.50
- GSK -2.60% pre-market to $42.00