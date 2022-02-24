GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID therapy use limited by FDA - Reuters

Feb. 24, 2022 5:03 AM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), GSKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration noted that GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:VIR) coronavirus antibody therapy should not be used in areas with circulation of variants which are not susceptible to the drug, Reuters reported.
  • Earlier in February, GSK and Vir had said that preclinical data suggested that their COVID-19 therapy sotrovimab retained neutralizing activity against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
  • However, other research has suggested that the variant showed resistance to almost all monoclonal antibodies tested, including sotrovimab, said the report.
  • The companies are already planning to add a second manufacturing facility in the U.S. to meet the surging demand for the therapy.
  • Sotrovimab has also received backing from an expert panel at the World Health Organization for patients with non-severe covid-19 at the highest risk of hospitalization.
  • VIR -8.27% pre-market to $25.50
  • GSK -2.60% pre-market to $42.00
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.