Ukraine, and in particular Kiev, has become a major center for software development in recent years. Although Ukraine's population of 43 million is smaller than the population of the U.S., the U.K and Germany, it has about 200,000 software developers.

Software companies have hired developers in the Ukraine due to the global shortage of software engineers, the quality of Ukrainian developers, and the fact that developer salaries are lower in the Ukraine than in the United States.

A number of publicly traded technology companies therefore have direct exposure to disruption in the Ukraine. With Russia's attack, developers in Kiev and other cities have tried to leave the country, or have stopped working.

The stocks with the highest exposure to Ukraine are probably Israeli technology companies. Ukraine has been a particularly attractive location for Israeli technology companies, for three reasons. First, its time zone is close to Israel's. Second, it is close geographically, making it easier and cheaper for visits. Third, Israel welcomed large numbers of emigrants from the former Soviet Union before and after its collapse, so language and communication with Ukrainian developers is easier for Israeli companies than for many U.S. companies. (Although many Ukrainian software engineers have excellent English.)

According to Al-Monitor, Israeli technology firms employ close to 20,000 Ukrainians. Israeli website and e-commerce provider Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) and gaming company Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are each reported to have about 1,000 software engineers in Ukraine.

Here's a shortlist of companies which we believe have a significant percentage of their software developers in Ukraine. If you know of others, please leave a comment below:

Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR ironSource (NYSE: IS Playtika (PLTK) SimilarWeb (NYSE: SMWB WalkMe (NASDAQ: WKME Wix (WIX)

A personal note: While Seeking Alpha aims to provide the best information about the impact of Russia's attack on Ukraine for investors, as CEO, I am more concerned about the people involved.

Like many other companies, we have software engineers in Ukraine. Many of them are fleeing their homes.

Our prayers are with them, and everyone else impacted.