Russian forces invade Ukraine with strikes on major cities

Conditions in Ukraine are rapidly deteriorating. Russia has confirmed it was conducting a "special operation" to protect the eastern Donbas region (which it recognized as its own just days ago), citing the need to "demilitarize" Ukraine and accusing the U.S. of crossing its "red line" by expanding NATO. Military facilities have been targeted across the country, including airfields and anti-aircraft systems, and while the developments are hard to confirm, there are already reports of casualties. Airstrikes and explosions have already hit the capital of Kyiv, as well as more than a dozen other cities. Putin: Whoever tries to stop us will face consequences never seen in history.

Land, air and sea: Ukraine's border service said its troops came under attack along the country's frontiers with Russia and neighboring Belarus, while tanks have crossed the border with Crimea. Reports additionally suggest that Russian troops have landed in Odessa and are crossing the border in the city of Kharkiv. Russian cyberattacks are meanwhile hitting the country, with Ukrainian officials citing an intensifying hacking wave of destructive software. Six tech stocks with direct exposure to Ukraine.

The government in Kyiv is calling it a "full-scale invasion," with Ukraine's ambassador to the UN saying "it's too late for de-escalation." That's prompted Ukraine to declare martial law and close its airspace to civilian flights. The military also announced that it shot down five Russian warplanes and one helicopter, though Moscow denied any of its aircraft were hit. Markets react as Russia attacks Ukraine: Stocks, energy, currency, commodities, ETFs and more.

Explainer: "What we've seen since the election of President Zelensky, is that Russia had its hopes raised that this was someone they could work with and that could unblock the Minsk 2 peace process that governed the conflict in eastern Ukraine," said Zach Witlin, senior analyst at Eurasia Group. "Instead, Zelensky has gone from what was thought in Russia, as a Russian-speaking, perhaps even Russian-tolerant president, to a vehemently anti-Russian president. Putin is calculating that he is at risk of losing Ukraine and does not want that to be part of his legacy."