OneConnect Financial plans ADSs buyback program

  • OneConnect Financial Technology's (NYSE:OCFT) board approved a buyback program under which it may purchase its own American depositary shares (ADSs) of up to 2% of the total outstanding ordinary shares from Feb. 24 to Sept. 30.
  • The company expects to fund the buyback from its existing cash balance.
  • “The decision to buy back OneConnect’s ADSs reflects the Board’s firm belief that our ADSs are presently undervalued in the marketplace and our confidence in the company’s fundamentals, business outlook and long-term strategies,” said OneConnect’s chairman Wangchun Ye.
