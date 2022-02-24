UMC approves new 22nm wafer fab in Singapore
Feb. 24, 2022 5:31 AM ETUnited Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has approved a plan to build a new advanced manufacturing facility next to its existing 300mm fab (Fab12i) in Singapore.
- The investment for this project will be $5B and to account for this, the company’s 2022 capex budget will be revised upward to $3.6B.
- The first phase of this greenfield fab will have a monthly capacity of 30,000 wafers with production expected to commence in late 2024.
- The project is backed by customers who have signed multi-year supply agreements in order to secure capacity from 2024 and beyond, which points to robust demand outlook for UMC’s 22/28nm technologies for years to come, driven by 5G, IoT, and automotive mega-trends.
- Stock down 4% premarket.