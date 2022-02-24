Orexo's Zubsolv added to NY state Medicaid MAT preferred drug list
Feb. 24, 2022 5:40 AM ETOrexo AB (publ) (ORXOY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Orexo (OTCQX:ORXOY) announced improved market access for its drug Zubsolv (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual tablet (CIII) for opioid dependence, following the new MAT formulary effective March 22, 2022 by the New York Department of Health.
- The company said Zubsolv will be available to patients with Medicaid insurance in NY State as a preferred product without prior authorization equal to all other buprenorphine based treatment regimens.
- The improved formulary position in New York increases the overall unrestricted access to Zubsolv in the public segment by 6 percentage points to 48 percent in the US.