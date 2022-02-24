Twitter stock down on pricing $1B debt offering
Feb. 24, 2022 5:48 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares slipped 4% premarket after pricing private offering of $1B of 5.000% senior notes due March 1, 2030.
- Offering is expected to close on February 25, 2022.
- Interest on the notes will be payable in cash semi-annually in arrears, beginning on September 1, 2022.
- Holders of the notes may require Twitter to repurchase the notes upon the occurrence of certain change of control events at a purchase price equal to 101% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, investments, repayment of debt, repurchases of common stock, working capital and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.