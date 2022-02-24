Twitter stock down on pricing $1B debt offering

Feb. 24, 2022 5:48 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares slipped 4% premarket after pricing private offering of $1B of 5.000% senior notes due March 1, 2030.
  • Offering is expected to close on February 25, 2022.
  • Interest on the notes will be payable in cash semi-annually in arrears, beginning on September 1, 2022.
  • Holders of the notes may require Twitter to repurchase the notes upon the occurrence of certain change of control events at a purchase price equal to 101% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, investments, repayment of debt, repurchases of common stock, working capital and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.