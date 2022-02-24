Aaron's to acquire appliance/electronics retailer BrandsMart for ~$230M

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) is acquiring consumer appliance and electronics retailer BrandsMart U.S.A. for ~$230M in cash.

The transaction is expected to result in a combined entity with annual revenues over $2.5B, 11K employees, and the ability to serve the full spectrum of prime and sub-prime customers.

Aaron expects that with this transaction, it will deliver over $3B in total annual revenues and over $300M in adjusted EBITDA by year-end 2026.

For the 12 months ended Dec. 25, 2021, BrandsMart generated revenues of $757M and adjusted EBITDA of $46M.

Upon closing of the deal, the BrandsMart business will report to Aaron's President, Steve Olsen, and continue to be headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Under the agreement, Aaron's will acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests of Interbond Corporation of America, which does business as BrandsMart U.S.A., from the Perlman family for $230M in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments.

The transaction is expected to be funded through a combination of cash on hand and debt financing.

In connection with the deal, Aaron's has secured a $200M financing commitment which is expected to be structured as a term loan, maturing on Nov. 9, 2025, with an initial interest rate of SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) plus 1.75%.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2022.