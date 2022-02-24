Lexington Realty Trust GAAP EPS of $0.90, revenue of $86.5M
Feb. 24, 2022 6:02 AM ETLXP Industrial Trust (LXP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Lexington Realty Trust press release (NYSE:LXP): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.90; Adjusted Company FFO of $0.18 per diluted share
- Revenue of $86.5M (+3.8% Y/Y).
- LXP is delaying the issuance of its estimates of net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share for the year ending December 31, 2022 and its estimate of Adjusted Company FFO for the year ending December 31, 2022 pending the completion of the previously announced review of strategic alternatives being conducted by its Board of Trustees.