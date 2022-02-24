The company closed the quarter with 10.71 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.22 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.49 million SLING TV subscribers.

quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 133,000 in the year-ago quarter.

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 245,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 363,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 8.55 million retail wireless subscribers.