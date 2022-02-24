DISH Network GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.02, revenue of $4.45B misses by $30M
Feb. 24, 2022 6:07 AM ETDISH Network Corporation (DISH)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- DISH Network press release (NASDAQ:DISH): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $4.45B (-2.4% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 133,000 in the year-ago quarter.
The company closed the quarter with 10.71 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.22 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.49 million SLING TV subscribers.
Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 245,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 363,000 in the year-ago quarter.
The company closed the quarter with 8.55 million retail wireless subscribers.