Clear Channel Outdoor reports Q4 results
Feb. 24, 2022 6:07 AM ETClear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Clear Channel Outdoor press release (NYSE:CCO): Q4 net income was $65.5 million compared to net loss of $32.6 million during the same period of 2020.
- Revenue of $742.71M (+37.2% Y/Y).
- We anticipate having approximately $323.8 million and $323.7 million of cash interest payment obligations in 2022 and 2023, respectively, assuming we do not refinance or incur additional debt.
- Guidance for the first quarter of 2022:
- Consolidated revenue between $520 million and $550 million vs. consensus of $516.36M
- Americas revenue between $290 million and $300 million
- Europe revenue between $220 million and $235 million, excluding movements in FX