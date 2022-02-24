Clear Channel Outdoor reports Q4 results

Feb. 24, 2022 6:07 AM ETClear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Clear Channel Outdoor press release (NYSE:CCO): Q4 net income was $65.5 million compared to net loss of $32.6 million during the same period of 2020.
  • Revenue of $742.71M (+37.2% Y/Y).
  • We anticipate having approximately $323.8 million and $323.7 million of cash interest payment obligations in 2022 and 2023, respectively, assuming we do not refinance or incur additional debt.
  • Guidance for the first quarter of 2022:
  • Consolidated revenue between $520 million and $550 million vs. consensus of $516.36M
  • Americas revenue between $290 million and $300 million
  • Europe revenue between $220 million and $235 million, excluding movements in FX
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.