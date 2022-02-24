ExlService Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.06, revenue of $295.5M beats by $4.97M

Feb. 24, 2022 6:10 AM ETExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ExlService press release (NASDAQ:EXLS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $295.5M (+18.7% Y/Y) beats by $4.97M.

  • Maurizio Nicolelli, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We ended 2021 with solid momentum in our business and a healthy balance sheet. Our guidance for 2022 revenue is in the range of $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion (consensus of $1.25B), representing a 14% to 17% increase year-over-year on a reported basis and 11% to 13% on an organic constant currency basis. We expect adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $5.35 to $5.60, representing a 11% to 16% increase over the prior year (consensus of $4.98).

  • “We are also updating our medium term financial targets from our Investor Day in November 2020. We now expect annual organic constant currency revenue growth of 11% to 13%, an increase of approximately 200 basis points from the midpoint of our previous target of 10% or more. We expect Analytics revenue to grow in the range of 15% to 20% per annum and digital operations and solutions revenue to grow by 7% to 9% per annum. We are also increasing our annual adjusted operating income margin target to be in the range of 17% to 18%, an increase of 100 basis points from our prior target of 16% to 17%. ”

