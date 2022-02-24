Tremor International Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.03, revenue of $102.5M beats by $9.98M
Feb. 24, 2022 6:12 AM ETTremor International Ltd (TRMR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tremor International press release (NASDAQ:TRMR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $102.5M (+25.8% Y/Y) beats by $9.98M.
- Shares +12% PM.
- The Board has authorized Tremor to purchase up to $75M of its ordinary shares on the AIM Market (the “Authority”) and the repurchase program will be financed through existing cash resources.
- “We continue to drive strong growth and market adoption within our end-to-end platform and delivered record revenue and adjusted EBITDA for both the fourth quarter and full year 2021,” said Ofer Druker, Tremor’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our strategy to provide the market with a robust data driven end-to-end tech platform offering simplicity for customers with a focus on Video and CTV, resulted in contribution ex-TAC growth of 20% in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020, and 64% growth for the full year 2021. Underpinning our strong growth was an increase in customer spend on our CTV services, which increased 108% across our platform during 2021. Our differentiated strategy, as well as our ability to generate strong operating leverage and growth within our self-service offerings, contributed to strong profitability which drove full year adjusted EBITDA of $161.2 million and growth of 166% for 2021, resulting in a 53% adjusted EBITDA margin, which we believe is best in class for our industry.”