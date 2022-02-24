ACI Worldwide Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 misses by $0.06, revenue of $466.83M beats by $13.18M
Feb. 24, 2022 6:13 AM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- ACI Worldwide press release (NASDAQ:ACIW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $466.83M (+20.6% Y/Y) beats by $13.18M.
- For the full year of 2022, we expect revenue growth to be in the mid-single-digits on a constant currency basis, or in the range of $1.415 billion to $1.435 billion. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $400 million to $415 million with net adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. We expect revenue to be between $310 million to $330 million and adjusted EBITDA of $60 million to $80 million in Q1 2022. This excludes one-time charges to move our European data centers to the public cloud.