Crude oil topping $100 sets the stage for higher-for-longer prices

Feb. 24, 2022 6:26 AM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), CO1:COMDJP, XLE, USO, BNOBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor6 Comments

Oil rig, snow winter, oil pump

Sergei Dubrovskii/E+ via Getty Images

Crude oil is surging as Russia strikes major cities in Ukraine, hitting levels not seen since 2014.

Brent futures (CO1:COM) (NYSEARCA:BNO) +8% are above $105 per barrel and WTI futures (CL1:COM) (NYSEARCA:USO) +8% are right around $100.

"This is a triple-hit to the global economy, with a toxic combination of higher inflation, lower economic growth, and greater uncertainty," eToro strategist Ben Laidler wrote. "The only silver lining is growth is strong, a buffer to any slowdown, and policymakers and investors already prepared for high inflation."

"History shows limited medium term geopolitical impacts on global markets, with the greatest impact pre-event and locally. Russia produces 10% of the world’s oil and is the biggest European natural gas supplier."

"We see high-for-longer commodity prices (NYSEARCA:DJP), with current oil ‘risk premium’ only latest driver to a structurally very tight market," Laidler said. "Supply disruption risks are low. Russia reliably supplied the West through the cold war. Whilst sanctions would make global inflation much worse. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the cheapest market sector."

The old adage that "the solution to high prices is high prices" adage is broken, with new investment a fraction of what it was, he added.

See how Russia's attack is hitting other markets.

