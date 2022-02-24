AG Mortgage Investment Trust Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.16, revenue of $23.15M
Feb. 24, 2022 6:32 AM ETAG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust press release (NYSE:MITT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.16.
- Revenue of $23.15M (-5.3% Y/Y).
- "In 2021, we successfully transitioned into a pure-play residential mortgage REIT," said David Roberts, Chief Executive Officer. "During the fourth quarter, we completed a capital raise that will fuel our growth for the foreseeable future. We begin 2022 with the liquidity, infrastructure, and talent to continue to be a growing leader in the residential mortgage origination and securitization business."
- "During 2021, we grew our investment portfolio to $3.2 billion, purchasing approximately $2.5 billion of Non-Agency Loans over the course of the year and we continue to build off this momentum with a strong acquisition pipeline in 2022," said Nicholas Smith, Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Smith also added, "We completed five securitizations in 2021 and continue to increase our pace of transactions in 2022, completing two securitizations year to date.”