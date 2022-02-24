Elanco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1.11B beats by $10M

Feb. 24, 2022 6:33 AM ETElanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Elanco press release (NYSE:ELAN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $1.11B (-2.6% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • Providing financial guidance for the full year 2022 with revenue of $4,745 to $4,800 million vs. $4.85B consensus, representing growth on a reported basis at the midpoint and 2 to 3 percent growth on a constant currency basis, and diluted EPS of $0.01 to $0.07 on a reported basis, or $1.18 to $1.24 on an adjusted basis vs. $1.22 consensus.
  • Providing financial guidance for the first quarter 2022 with revenue of $1,200 to $1,230 million vs. $1.25B consensus, and diluted EPS of $0.01 to $0.07 on a reported basis, or $0.33 to $0.38 on an adjusted basisvs. $0.37 consensus.
