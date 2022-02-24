Genco Shipping Non-GAAP EPS of $1.99 beats by $0.05, revenue of $183.28M beats by $49.32M
Feb. 24, 2022
- Genco Shipping press release (NYSE:GNK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.99 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $183.28M (+91.9% Y/Y) beats by $49.32M.
- CEO comment: "Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2022, we have the majority of our available days booked at over $24,200 per day. This includes earnings generated through our opportunistic container fixtures, which have been generating premium rates above the typical drybulk backhaul route, while further insulating the Company from the softer January rate environment and providing premium positions upon redelivery. Going forward, despite a near-term seasonal decline in freight rates in early 2022, we continue to have a positive outlook on the drybulk market due to the favorable supply and demand balance underpinned by the historically low newbuilding orderbook. Genco remains well positioned to capitalize on these favorable market dynamics utilizing its best-in-class commercial operating platform together with its barbell approach to fleet composition which creates exposure to all drybulk commodities and upside potential. 2021 was a momentous year for the Company, across the board, and we look forward to continue to build on our success in 2022 and beyond.”