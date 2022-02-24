MannKind says FDA extends deadline to review Tyvaso DPI

Feb. 24, 2022

  • MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended its deadline to May from February to review United Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:UTHR) new drug application (NDA) for Tyvaso DPI.
  • The FDA had requested United Therapeutics additional information regarding the pulmonary safety of Tyvaso DPI related to a pending Citizen Petition.
  • MannKind said United Therapeutics responded to the FDA request but the U.S. regulator considers the response to be a major amendment to the NDA and thus extended the deadline to complete its review.
  • In October 2021, the FDA declined the approval of Tyvaso DPI for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
