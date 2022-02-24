For now, the western reaction to the unfolding situation in Ukraine will likely be limited to economic sanctions. U.S. and European diplomats have been working for weeks on a coordinated sanctions package that is set to be rolled out in the coming days, though initial measures will be announced today as President Biden delivers remarks from the White House.

On the menu: The sanctions will target the families of Putin's inner circle, prohibiting them from traveling to the west and freezing their assets in western banks. Russian institutions and retail banks will also be cut off from Western finance, while export controls will be imposed on advanced technology like semiconductors and aircraft parts. Meanwhile, the Biden administration slapped sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 AG company and its corporate officers, but that was after Germany halted the pipeline which was designed to double the amount of its gas imports.

Note: Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:GZPFY) paid half of the development costs for Nord Stream 2, with the rest coming from Shell (NYSE:SHEL), Germany's Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) and Wintershall (OTCQX:BASFY), Austria's OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and France's Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).

Sanctions are not yet planned to touch Russia's energy sector directly, given the EU's dependence on Russian gas, though Moscow could weaponize the flows if things get ugly. Others, like Siemens Energy Chairman Joe Kaeser say things are the other way around, with "Russia depending more on oil and gas exports" than its customers. "The western world, the U.S in particular, but also the Middle East, they have been extremely reliable sources who've always been offering supply - [it] didn't work because of the cost difference. But now we have a different playing field."

Go deeper: Even before the invasion, energy prices were soaring, but WTI crude (CL1:COM) surged 8.7% overnight to $100/bbl - for the first time since 2014 - while Brent crude (CO1:COM) rocketed 9% to touch $105. Energy companies were also among the few winners in the U.S. as premarket trading opened this morning. Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are up 6%, Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) advanced 5%, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is ahead by 4%, and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) are 3% higher.